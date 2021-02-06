AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $19.28 Million Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,045 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in NIO were worth $19,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of NIO by 200.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NIO. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.93 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

