AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Buys 3,334 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $28,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

SRE stock opened at $126.24 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.71.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.