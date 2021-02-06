AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.18 to $4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.27. AMETEK also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.18-4.30 EPS.

AMETEK stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,011,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.69.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.45.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,601,047.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,650,260. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

