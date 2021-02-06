AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

ABC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.27.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC opened at $109.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.71. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $112.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,046.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,762,000 after acquiring an additional 794,449 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $25,374,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 256,770 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.3% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,781,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,659,000 after acquiring an additional 181,421 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.