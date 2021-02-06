American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Trading 6.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) shares traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $30.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. American Superconductor traded as high as $28.68 and last traded at $24.67. 1,334,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 575,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

AMSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $691,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,936.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 7.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 7.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 123,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,186,000. 48.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $680.97 million, a P/E ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.17.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

