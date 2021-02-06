American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2021 // Comments off

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

American States Water has increased its dividend by 28.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $81.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.14. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $96.64.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Dividend History for American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.