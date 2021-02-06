American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

American States Water has increased its dividend by 28.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $81.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.14. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $96.64.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

