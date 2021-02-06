American Lithium (CVE:LI) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.11

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.11 and last traded at C$2.94, with a volume of 2511122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.79.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$333.47 million and a PE ratio of -21.92.

About American Lithium (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

