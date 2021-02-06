American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Shares Up 6.1%

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) shares shot up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.35 and last traded at $41.34. 5,085,860 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 5,057,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,827,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374,857 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,751,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,765,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in American International Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,480,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,887,000 after acquiring an additional 524,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,575,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

