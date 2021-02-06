American Graphite Technologies (OTCMKTS:AGIN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

American Graphite Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGIN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.06. American Graphite Technologies shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 175,866 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

About American Graphite Technologies (OTCMKTS:AGIN)

American Graphite Technologies, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of graphite and graphene mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Lac Rouge graphite property, which consists of 84 mineral claims covering an area of 4,982 hectares of land located near the town of Mont-Laurier in southern Quebec.

