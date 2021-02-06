American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.25-7.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.67. American Financial Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.25-7.25 EPS.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average of $77.45. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

AFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut American Financial Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Financial Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.40.

In other American Financial Group news, VP Vito C. Peraino purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

