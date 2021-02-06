Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,250.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,895.35.
AMZN stock opened at $3,352.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,215.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,188.71. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,821,158.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
