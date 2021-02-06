Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,250.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,895.35.

AMZN stock opened at $3,352.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,215.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,188.71. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,821,158.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

