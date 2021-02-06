Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $3,860.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $3,660.00 to $3,860.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,352.15 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,215.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,188.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.