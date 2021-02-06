Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $3,860.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $3,660.00 to $3,860.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.
Shares of AMZN opened at $3,352.15 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,215.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,188.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.