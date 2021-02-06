Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 934 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.2% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 334 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $111,789,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,422,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,821,158.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total transaction of $2,318,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,352.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,215.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,188.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

