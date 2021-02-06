Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $235,489,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,534,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 92 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,352.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,215.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,188.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 target price (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

