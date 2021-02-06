AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$25.00 at CSFB

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective hoisted by CSFB from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALA. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Sunday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James set a C$22.50 price target on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.04.

ALA opened at C$19.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.76. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$8.71 and a twelve month high of C$22.74. The firm has a market cap of C$5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 80.67%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

