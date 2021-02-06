Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns Outperform Rating from Cowen

Cowen reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $2,025.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,033.40.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $2,088.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,793.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,651.17. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,106.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 119,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,657,000 after acquiring an additional 88,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,089,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.