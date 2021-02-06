Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Increased by Milestone Resources Group Ltd

Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 238.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 7.4% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $82,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 price target (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,088.83 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,106.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,793.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1,651.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

