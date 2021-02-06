Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $518,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,534.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $2,098.00 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,116.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,800.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,655.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,136.89.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

