Alphabet Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $13.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the information services provider will earn $13.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $14.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2021 earnings at $59.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $15.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $15.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $21.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $66.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $76.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $86.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $98.59 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOG. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,136.89.

GOOG opened at $2,098.00 on Friday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,116.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,800.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1,655.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.