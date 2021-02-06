Alpha Omega Group Inc. Invests $6.40 Million in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 167,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 68,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,942,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after buying an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GEM opened at $41.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.40. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.21.

