Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) Director Morgan James Poliquin Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) Director Morgan James Poliquin sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total value of C$230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,678,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,544,029.56.

TSE:AMM opened at C$0.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.31 and a 12-month high of C$1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$115.73 million and a P/E ratio of -34.29.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

