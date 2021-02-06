Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) Director Morgan James Poliquin Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) Director Morgan James Poliquin sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total value of C$230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,678,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,544,029.56.
TSE:AMM opened at C$0.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.31 and a 12-month high of C$1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$115.73 million and a P/E ratio of -34.29.
Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) Company Profile
