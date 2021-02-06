AllSafe Market Cap Hits $352,736.43 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0386 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $352,736.43 and $360.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AllSafe has traded up 35.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00048332 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

