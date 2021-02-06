Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADS opened at $84.86 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $107.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.25. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADS. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.36.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

