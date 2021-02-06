Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT Raised to $680.00 at Evercore ISI

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target upped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $625.00 to $680.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.71.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN stock opened at $620.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $634.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $542.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $13,296,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 34,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.