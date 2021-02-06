Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alico had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 25.58%.

ALCO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.89. 26,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,208. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.82. Alico has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Alico’s payout ratio is presently -300.00%.

In other Alico news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 41,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $1,317,046.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALCO. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Alico in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

