Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2021 // Comments off

Citigroup upgraded shares of Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.90.

About Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, aluminum automotive parts, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Nemak, Axtel, and Newpek. The Alpek segment manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.