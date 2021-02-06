Alacer Gold (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALIAF)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.27. 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 39,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18.

About Alacer Gold (OTCMKTS:ALIAF)

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

