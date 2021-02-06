Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Trading Up 1.5%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)’s share price was up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.49 and last traded at $34.94. Approximately 328,248 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 369% from the average daily volume of 69,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.41.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

About Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

