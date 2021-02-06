Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.80.

Several analysts recently commented on AKRO shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,060 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $77,387.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,871.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,115 shares of company stock worth $447,916. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. now owns 5,830,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,512,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,681,000 after purchasing an additional 323,776 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 831,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,602,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 30,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $31.45. 244,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,949. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.58. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

