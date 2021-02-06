Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,156,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,290. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.83. The company has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.07.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

