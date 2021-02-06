Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XSD. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 55.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $777,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD opened at $185.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.60. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $68.95 and a 1-year high of $195.21.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

