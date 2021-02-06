Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes $79,000 Position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NRO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $4.28 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $6.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

