Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 14,300 ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 486,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 81,284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MJ opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

