Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 575 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after buying an additional 516,044 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,858,901,000 after buying an additional 161,926 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,565,449,000 after buying an additional 90,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,553,177,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,403,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,300,806,000 after buying an additional 163,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. 140166 increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

NVIDIA stock opened at $543.64 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $528.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.23. The company has a market cap of $336.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

