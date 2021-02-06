Agenus Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 33,350 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,402% compared to the average daily volume of 1,333 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,517,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,166,000 after buying an additional 1,036,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Agenus by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,725,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 104,509 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agenus by 6.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Agenus by 117.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 498,939 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Agenus in the third quarter valued at $3,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

AGEN opened at $5.18 on Friday. Agenus has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $984.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.86.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

