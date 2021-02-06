Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a sell rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aflac currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $45.45 on Friday. Aflac has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $303,749.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,702.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,884. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Aflac by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Aflac by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

