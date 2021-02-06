Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.95

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and traded as low as $7.66. Aeglea BioTherapeutics shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 147,863 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGLE shares. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $364.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. On average, research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,163,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 135.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 119,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,498,000 after buying an additional 112,210 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the third quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 79.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 48,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

