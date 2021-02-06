AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.0% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $309.24 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $313.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.34 and a 200-day moving average of $239.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.