AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 63,208 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 63,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $517,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter.

MDYV stock opened at $59.45 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $59.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.73.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

