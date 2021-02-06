AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $193.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.40 and its 200 day moving average is $207.05. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.58.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

