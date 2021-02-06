AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 229,531 shares of company stock valued at $11,555,029 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $52.69 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $55.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.