AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,512 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $60.03.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,957.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,895,252 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. 140166 cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

