AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 14,644 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,762,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,448,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,032,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,682,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,488,000.

Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.31. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $30.79.

