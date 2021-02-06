Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

NYSE WMS traded down $3.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.74. 918,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,341. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.55, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $7,810,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,035.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Haney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,068,549 shares of company stock worth $151,501,989. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

