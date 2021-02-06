Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $510.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $410.00 to $510.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $527.42.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $492.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $236.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $481.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.59. Adobe has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,663 shares of company stock worth $51,994,792. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after purchasing an additional 278,509 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after purchasing an additional 336,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.