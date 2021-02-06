Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.64

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.64 and traded as high as $31.81. Adecco Group shares last traded at $31.81, with a volume of 16,603 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adecco Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 530.17 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.64.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adecco Group AG will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

