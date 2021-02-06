ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ADCT opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $56.59.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.48. Sell-side analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 252,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 62,461 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 368.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 64,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

