ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on ADCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NYSE:ADCT opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $56.59.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 252,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 62,461 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 368.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 64,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.
About ADC Therapeutics
ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.
Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?
Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.