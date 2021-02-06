Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells $434,915.70 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 7,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $434,915.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,824.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average of $49.51. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $71.25.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,767,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $835,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.