Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.56 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.60-3.60 EPS.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $8.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,867,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,366. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $104.23. The company has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.14.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Truist raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

