Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.60-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.45-8.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.3 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.83 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $8.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.61. 17,047,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,645,366. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.14. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $104.23.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

